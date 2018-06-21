NADMO Asks Downstream Residents To Relocate For Spillage Of Weija Dam

The National Disaster Management Organization NADMO, has asked residents around the Weija Dam downstream to relocate with immediate effect.

This is because the dam may not be able to contain the volumes of water it currently holds ahead of a possible spillage.

According to the Deputy Director General of the Organization, Abu Ramadan, the current water volume of about 47 feet is spilling through four gates.

He further cautioned that more water may be spilled if the water volume increases.

Speaking on Citi TV's current affairs program, The Point of View, Mr. Ramadan said the spillage may lead to an unfortunate happening hence the call for the immediate relocation.

“Currently, the Weija dam as at June 20, the level has risen to 47.4 feet and they are spilling, they (Ghana Water Company Limited) open three gates and they are spilling gradually, the warning is that if by today [Thursday] considering the volume of water that is gushing it hits 4.8 inches, the fourth gate would be opened to allow water to run out to prevent the dam from breaking. So I am using this medium to advise people who live close to the dam,” he said.

In 2016, a number of communities in the catchment area of the Weija Dam in the Ga South Municipality were gradually getting submerged, following spillage of the dam by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

Communities such as Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Weija, Bojo Beach and Ada Kokpe were inundated, while others, including Glefe and Opetekwei, are also seriously affected.

Every dam has a maximum operating level beyond which the safety of the dam is compromised. As a result, spill gates are opened to enable the excess water to flow downstream. The excess water in most areas, especially Weija, poses a lot of danger to communities located downstream”.

The GWCL put in place various measures such as dredging some of the estuaries and tributaries to enable a good flow of the excess water.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citinewsroom.com/Ghana