Zanetor Rawlings Jabs NADMO Over Appalling Response To Emergencies

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings has criticized the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for its failure to respond to distressed flood victims rapidly.

She indicated that not only do NADMO officials report late to flood scenes, but the organization also lacks the requisite logistics to curtail the situation.

About ten people died and several properties destroyed across the country after a downpour on Monday night.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, the Klottey Korle legislator attributed the current challenge to the absence of a master-plan to deal with the floods.

“We made multiple calls to NADMO, and eventually I think about three hours later, a couple of people came round to tell the people what they knew. The situation was really pathetic, with all these seniors and children in the rain completely soaked and shaking. There is a sub-metro office near the circle interchange; I went there the following day to figure out why blankets were not available once people were evacuated to safe havens,” she said.

Monday night rain affects many in Accra

Dozens of residents at Odawna in Accra were displaced after the torrential downpour wrecked havoc at their places of abode.

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley constituency which includes the Odawna area , Dr Zanetor Rawlings said her team rescued some families who were trapped around Adabraka-Sahara area.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Adenta in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, has said his Assembly would the demolish buildings in waterways which is a major cause of flooding in the area.

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC, Kofi Adams , is of the view that developing another city outside the national capital Accra, will curtail the perennial flooding in the city.

According to him, interventions by city authorities will not work because Accra is overpopulated.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has announced safe havens in Accra for residents in distress during floods in the national capital.

The Assembly in a publication identified fourteen (14) low lying areas within its precincts which it says are prone to flooding and matched them with open spaces as safe havens for residents.

