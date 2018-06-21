New Tax Measures In The Offing - Gov't

The Ministry of Finance has hinted that government may introduce some new tax measures in addition to some social interventions to shore up the revenue of the country during the presentation of the mid-year budget review next month.

Even though the ministry did not state the kind tax measures it may introduce, it however maintained that they are needed for fiscal consolidation.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is scheduled to present the mid-year budget review next month.

Speaking to journalists after meeting the members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), a Deputy Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng, stated that even though the economic team has not yet finalized the budget, the new tax measures would not burdened ordinary Ghanaians.

He stated that it's pertinent to take the step to improve revenue mobilization and create fiscal space for government to pursue economic development.

“In the mid-year budget, we may even introduce some tax measures as I said, they will be for the purposes of responding to specific fiscal needs, but we are also considering those things we can do in response to some of the request we are hearing.”

He gave assurance that government would listen to all stakeholders and business associations to input their concerns into the budget review.

“We are considering things we can do in response to the request of our business people and other organizations. So we just have to wait, I can assure you we will roll out interventions that ultimately will help this economy grow,” he added.

Mr. Kwarteng announced that the mid-year budget review may come off in the final week of July before Parliament goes on recess.

– Citifmonline