‘Freed’ Nayele Ametefe Vowed To Mention Names of ‘Big Men’ Who Sent Her

MyNewsGH.com yesterday reported about the parole of jailed drug baron Nayele Ametefe or Ruby Gyimah who had been jailed for 8 and a half years in 2015 for trafficking drugs.

The lady, who traveled on an Austrian passport also had a Ghanaian passport which gave her ‘VIP’ treatment that made her walk with 12 kilograms of cocaine worth 3.5 million British Pounds at the Kotoka International Airport, only to be stopped by Drug Enforcement Agency at Heathrow where she was due to travel onward to the Dominican Republic.

MyNewsGH.com checks revealed she held a Ghanaian passport with passport number G0364497 which was issued to her on 3rd August 2012. It is alleged the reason she had an easy pass at KIA was that her passport was a diplomatic one. Her Austrian passport number is P4187659.

MyNewsGH.com is picking up information that the drug baroness since her parole release has vowed to name names if certain things she was promised by the big men who sent her are not met.

According to a source close to her lawyer, who had been shuttling between Ghana and the UK since her arrest and following the confiscation of her assets, she is still “holding her cool” and observing parole rules while she hopes “the big men will keep their words, because she has lost almost everything”.

Ruby is allegedly angry that the “big men” failed to secure her family and properties even though she kept her end of the bargain by keeping her mouth shut throughout her trial. The only time she spoke was to tell the court what her lawyer had repeatedly said: “I acted alone. There was no one involved”. She told the court, even though it was obvious she had assistance at Kotoka International Airport.

Her lawyer will, later on, change his narrative to now tell the court in his final submission how “Nayele came from an underprivileged home and married a spare parts dealer at Ghana’s famous spare-parts market, Abossey Okai. She got three children, the first being 16 years old. Her marriage broke down and she has been a single mother.”

The lawyer also told the court further that “Nayele came into contact with powerful people in 2004 and her life changed dramatically. She travelled extensively with influential people as their companion and has remained connected to powerful people in authority who are currently (2015) in power in Ghana.”

He pleaded with the court that his client was not cocaine baron as the media had painted, pointing out that “My Client was forced by circumstances to engage in transporting drugs to support her newly attained high-class lifestyle and to take care of her three children”, the lawyer pleaded in court.

Victor Smith as UK High Commissioner

Ghana’s then High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Victor Smith, over the arrest of Nayele Ametefe dispatched consular officers to see Nayele Ametefeh, a week of the night she was arrested with 12 kilos of cocaine at Heathrow Airport in London, UK.

Victor Smith said he had planned to visit the cocaine suspect himself, but later backed down and said he would rather send the High Commission’s staff to the detention centre where the cocaine courier was being held for an interaction with her. She refused to speak to anyone throughout.

Now it appears after three years behind bars and now on parole, she is ready to name names. MyNewsGH.com is following keenly.