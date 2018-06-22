The Scientist Who Lost Everything For Pursuing The Truth

Part of the Anastomosis Simulator” (Artificial Rat.) invented by Prof. Johan.



Scientists started carrying out experiments with animals decades ago, before criminally shifting their attention on innocent Africans. The reason, for example, from 1954 till 1962, R. Lukas, diagnosed lymphoma in a very large number of dogs in the biological warfare laboratories of Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in the United States of America.

The same BL tissue cases occurred in human beings, especially in Africa, because since the end of the nineteen sixties, the Epstein-Barr virus EBV , together with retroviruses was deliberately inoculated in African children, leading to the death of hundreds of these children from Burkett’s lymphoma BL.

Unlike other scientists, professor-scientist Johan Van Dongen has feelings for animals, because they have feelings too, pains and blood like every living thing. To avoid animal cruelty and find a substitute for his experiments, he invented the “Anastomosis Simulator” (Artificial Rat.)

This great achievement in the history of science, gave him recognition to receive the “Prize Alternatives for Animal Experiments” from the Ministry of Health, of the Dutch Government, at the Annual Congress of Animal Technicians, on November 3, 1993, but his nightmare started when his country called him a whistleblower for revealing that Aids and Ebola, are human-made and tested on Africans, in order to find vaccines against it for military defending purposes.

Since the outbreak of Aids and Ebola, world leaders including, Belgium, Holland, and America, continue to cover up this crime, not even The World Health Organization people trust. The WHO said Aids and Ebola came to America through monkeys brought from the Philippines.

According to Professor Van Dongen, in 1969, when the USA Armed Forces applied to the USA Congress for funds to create biological weapons, they justified it as follows; “Within the next five to ten years, it would probably be possible to make a new effective microorganism, which differs in certain important aspects from any known disease-causing organisms.

But what they didn’t tell the USA Congress is that they had already succeeded in making the BL causing disease long time in animal laboratories of the Veterinary Hospital in Pasadena, California USA. “I lost my job and house because of truth, but I didn’t lose my wife and my brain,” said scientist Johan Van Dongen.

The media has completely failed the world. To me, it’s a disgrace for one to say he or she is a journalist. No wonder, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, wouldn’t like to see the face of any foreign journalist in his country because he considers them filthy liars. The only thing they can publish is, “Africa Aids victims believe when they sleep with a virgin they will be cured” and yet people believe such a stupid senseless news.

Professor Johan Van Dongen has a message for everyone including unborn babies. “Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world…would do this, it would change the earth.” – William Faulkner.