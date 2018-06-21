Ansuaa Ababio Pediatric Centre Of Dormaa Presby Hospital Celebrates Fathers

Father's day celebration is an international day set aside to celebrate and appreciate responsible fathers who have meaningfully contributed and are still contributing their quota in the proper and holistic upbringing of either their biological or adopted children. In simple terms, it's a day set aside to acknowledge men playing fatherly roles in the lives of others. This year’s father’s day celebration fell on Sunday, 17th June 2018.

It is in the light of this that the Ansuaa Ababio Pediatric Centre (AAPC) of the Presbyterian Hospital, Dormaa-Ahenkro, organized a 3-Day Programme on the theme, “The Role of Fathers in Bringing up Healthy Children” to mark this year's father's day celebration in an unwavering attempt to celebrate deserving fathers and also to use the occasion to educate fathers, potential fathers, and the general public on pressing issues relating to proper paediatric and maternal care.

Prior to the commencement of the 3-Day Celebration which started on Friday, June 15 through to Sunday, June 17, 2018, there were some preliminary activities. For a variety of reasons, father's day celebrations are not given the much needed attention compared to that of their female counterpart. Hence this initiative to celebrate some deserving ones and encourage others to also do more.

As part of the preliminary activities, massive public education was done in churches and mosques. And radio education and sensitization was also done many times on all the radio stations within the Dormaa Municipality by the members of the organizing committee to create more public awareness.

On Friday, 15th June, 2018, the first day of the main celebration, radio education and quizzes competitions with prizes were held on Gift fm, Voice fm and Dormaa fm in different hours within the day. The quizzes were based on the celebration theme and also on the assessment of fathers knowledge on simple pediatric care and maternal issues. In the course of the radio programmes, fathers were asked to phone in, and were asked questions relating to maternal and child health. Those who had correct answers were awarded.

On day 2, Saturday, 16th June, 2018, at around 9:00am, a massive fathers day football gala and indoor games competitions were held at the Dormaa SHS field. The indoor games included table tennis, ludo, cards, and draft. The media team (3 media houses combined), the municipal police services team, healthy life keep fit club, and the presbyterian health services team were the participating teams. After awesome football display by the participating teams, the media team won the trophy plus a big billy goat.

On Sunday, 17th June, 2018, the day of climaxing the celebration, many other several entertaining, inspiring and educative activities took place at the premises of the pediatric department in the hospital from around 2:00pm onwards. The activities included male cooking competition, kangaroo father care wrap competition, baby diaper changing competition, and eating competition.

At 6:00pm, symposium was held on the theme, "The Role of Fathers in Bringing up Healthy Children". Fathers, potential fathers, relatives of patients on admission at the various wards got the opportunity to be educated by the guest speakers for the occasion. The audience got more education on emotional, social, physical, and financial roles fathers are supposed to play in the lives of their wives during antenatal visitations, during and after labour, and in postnatal care.

The Senior Pediatrician Specialist Dr. Adoma Dwomo-Fokuo who also doubles as the Medical Administrator of the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, touched on early childhood development and explained why parents, especially fathers should have key interest in knowing the proper development of their infants or children. She also touched on some childhood danger signs parents should look out for in their kids and report immediately to any health facility on noticing those danger signs for medical attention.

In the end, fathers got more enlightened about the need for them to sometimes accompany their pregnant wives to antenatal visits, labour wards during labour, and pediatric wards when their children fall sick as a form of giving emotional and physical support. Also, some deserving fathers were honored for their efforts.

The head of the organizing committee, Edward Etse Aloryito, medical intern at the hospital, on his part asked fathers to put to practice the valuable knowledge they have acquired from the radio education, church engagement and from participating in the symposium and the games.

He again thanked the key stakeholders who played major roles in the success of the programme. His appreciation went to the Dormaa Municipal Assembly, the Divisional Police Command, the Media Houses, the various keep fit clubs, and the religious groupings (Christians and Muslims) for their diverse roles in making the maiden father's day celebration memorable.

Lastly, he also appealed to fathers and the general public to help in their own small ways in supporting chronically ill children by donating to them through the Sick Kids Fund or AAPC Fund of the Pediatric Department of the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.