ASPEm Trains GDCA Staff On European Volunteer Management

Staff of Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA) have started undergoing series of trainings being organized by ASPEm under the European Volunteer in humanitarian Aid (EVA) initiative.

The EVA initiative focuses on improving capacities and providing technical assistance to the third-country organizations selected to go through the certification process.

The certification process also requires that selected organisations go through an assessment process and assisted to improve on its systems andprocedures to meet the EU volunteer management standards before the authorisation to send or receive volunteers under the EU Aid Volunteers initiative.

GDCA in Ghana and Association Asticude based in Morocco were the only two organisations selected in Africa by ASPEm under the EVA project.

ASPEm, an Italian non-governmental organisation which has been involved in international cooperation, humanitarian aid and development since 1979 is implementing EVA initiative in collaboration with its partners APY in Spain and ADICE in France.

The Executive Director of GDCA, Alhaji Osman Abdel-Rahman in an interaction with the media was happy that GDCA staff were able to make to Cantú, Italy in June 2018, to take part in the first training where the partners reviewed their organizations’ activities, got insights into the overall cconcept of EU Humanitarain Aid and Volunteers as well as the requirements for certification.

He said after succesful completion of the certification proecess by December 2019, GDCA would be able to receive and deploy EU Aid Volunteers and contribute to the reduction of suffering of victims of disasters and conflicts, especially women and children, who are mostly the victims.

Alhaji Osman indicated that the project was an opportunity for GDCA to expand its scope of partnerships around the world.

According to him, GDCA has a long history of humanitarian aid, dating as far back as the late 80s and early 90s, when the organization was involved with the NGO Consortium, helping communities and victims of disasters such as floods and drought, as well as conflicts in Northern Ghana.

In 2011, GDCA worked with the Institte of Justice and Reconcilaition of South Africa to develop and support the Dagbon conflict through the Dagbon Peace Initiative project, with various partners including the Catholic Diosece of Yendi and WANEP-Ghana, he added.

Alhaji Osman expressed GDCA’s appreciation to ASPEm for the opportunity to collaborate on the EVA project.