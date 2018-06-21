Apreneur Joins AFED As A Partner

Africa Economic Dialogue (AFED) is an annual and undoubtedly the largest gathering of entrepreneurs in Africa that will serve as an advocating tool to influence policies that directly and indirectly affect young businesses in African countries.

Kimberly Ofori, Founder of the Social Network for African Entrepreneurs (The Apreneur Network) and the CEO and MD at Ofori Inc. officially signed on (on behalf of The Apreneur Network ) to partner AFED. The partnership is more like 'a merger '.

As part of this partnership, A ‘Stock Market Bank’ platform will be created to rank all potential business using key business growth and profitability indicators. This will serve as a hub to promote business expansion & investment by connecting Investors to the market; selling potential businesses to prospective clients and investors.

The Apreneur Network was founded in the midst of the African Start-up and Entrepreneurial boom, Apreneur Network is the continent’s leading online platform for Entrepreneurs, advisors and investors to connect and believe in great idea’s, great minds, and great people. This is why they believe in Africa. Together, we are taking Africa to the next level, one brilliant African venture at a time.

The maiden forum, AFED 2018, is poised to take place in Ghana on the 8th September, 2018 at Accra City Hotel; summoning all young active entrepreneurs at one venue sandwiched with Think tanks. Seasonal radio and TV personalities, industrial & business stakeholders and policy makers. As part of the forum, a day will be dedicated forENTREPRENEURS WALK across the principal route to the House of Parliament to humbly petition our Position Paper on key Policies that need to be enacted to promote business growth.

AFED holds a strong belief, and that is economies are built on strong local enterprises. Across Europe, indigenous businesses have done the magic of building a resilient economy that has actually penetrated into the markets of African continents.

African businesses especially the start-ups can outperform and compete beyond the boundaries of Africa if the right policies and regulatory environment are enacted. This is the gaping void AFED seeks to fill and with a strategic advocacy and endorsement from entrepreneurs, our economy will resurge with increasing business confidence.

The Founder of AFED , Justice Offei Jr together with his Executive Directors is calling for Stakeholders and institutions that buy into the same concept to come on board to make this Advocacy a narrative changing tool in the development of our economy for enterprises to thrive.

Kindly visit the AFED or Apreneur website and register for free and be part of the over 100 participating entrepreneurs across Africa dialoguing on key challenges that confront local businesses;

www.africaeconomicdialogue.com