iWatch Africa Joins AFED As A Partner

Africa Economic Dialogue (AFED) is an annual and undoubtedly the largest gathering of entrepreneurs in Africa that will serve as an advocating tool to influence policies that directly and indirectly affect young businesses in African countries.

Philip Banini, Co-founder of the iWatch Africa, officially signed on (on behalf iWatch Africa ) to partner AFED. The partnership is more like 'a merger '.

iWatch Africa is a non-governmental organisation with considerable national repute and significance, which has carved a niche in Ghana’s policy and journalism environment for putting out objective and independent assessment of government commitment towards Ghanaians as well as reporting on IIllicit Financial Flows, Organised crime and Trans-national Crime in Africa. iWatch Africa also tracks police abuse of power in Ghana. Through a rigorous deployment of data journalism and storytelling tools and the ability to work with correspondents and volunteers across Ghana, the media and civil society, iWatch Africa is shaping the national and regional discourse in order to promote transparency and accountability, as well as to encourage citizen participation in the governance process in Africa.

The partnership will foster a corporate advocate front to influence policies among other regulatory environment to promote business growth in Africa.

The maiden forum, AFED 2018, is poised to take place in Ghana on the 8th September, 2018 at Accra City Hotel; summoning all young active entrepreneurs at one venue sandwiched with Think tanks. Seasonal radio and TV personalities, industrial & business stakeholders and policy makers. As part of the forum, a day will be dedicated for ENTREPRENEURS WALK across the principal route to the House of Parliament to humbly petition our Position Paper on key Policies that need to be enacted to promote business growth.

AFED holds a strong belief, and that is economies are built on strong local enterprises. Across Europe, indigenous businesses have done the magic of building a resilient economy that has actually penetrated into the markets of African continents.

African businesses especially the start-ups can outperform and compete beyond the boundaries of Africa if the right policies and regulatory environment are enacted.

This is the gaping void AFED seeks to fill and with a strategic advocacy and endorsement from entrepreneurs, our economy will resurge with increasing business confidence.

The Founder of AFED , Justice Offei Jr together with his Executive Directors is calling for Stakeholders and institutions to make this Advocacy a narrative changing tool in the development of our economy for enterprises to thrive.

