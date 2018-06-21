Uganda Declares 2018-2020 As Years Of The Family

KAMPALA, June 20, (Xinhua/GNA) - Uganda has declared the next three years, starting this year as the "years of the family," in a move aimed at instilling morals in families as the basic units of society.

Simon Lokodo, Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, told reporters on Tuesday that this year's celebration scheduled for June 23, will be held under themes, "Proud Fathers" and "Fathers, we need your support to Abstain, Have Values and Character."

He said the commemorations are aimed at sensitizing fathers of their vital role as leaders of families.

Lokodo said public institutions and corporate organizations must run programs that popularize responsible and involved fatherhood.

"In Uganda, and indeed Africa at large, the family network has been the prime mechanism for coping with social, economic and political adversities," he said.

"In the recent times, world over, families have come under serious attack, and being the basic foundation of society, upon which communities and nations are built, these attacks have manifested as unfortunate instabilities in families and consequently the nations," Lokodo added.

He said national figures are worrying, noting that over 30 percent of households in Uganda are headed by women.

Over 45 percent of youths are involved in drug, alcohol and substance abuse.

Lokodo is optimistic that over the next three years, there will be a change in the family morals and Uganda will be a better nation.