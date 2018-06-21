Journalists Challenged To Get Involved In Government Agenda

Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Member of Parliament for Okere, has called on the media to use their role to support and augment the agenda of government.

He said for fear of being tagged to a particular party some journalists are known to shy away from doing stories on government's agenda though it would inure to the benefit of all in the society.

Citing the one district one factory policy for example, Mr Botwe said it is the duty of the media to bring out the potentials of the various districts to the limelight to facilitate the agenda of creating businesses and jobs in every corner of the country.

This, he said, would help address the rural-urban migration as well as improve the economic conditions of all.

Speaking at the maiden Eastern Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards in Koforidua, the MP, also Minister for National Re-organization and Development said programs and policies rolled out by government to create jobs and strengthen the economic base of Ghanaians must not be seen as partisan politics.

The maiden Eastern GJA Awards which saw seven media persons, two institutions and two veterans in the region being recognized in the various categories was held under the theme: 'Repositioning the Eastern Region for Investment and Job Creation: ole of the Media'.

Mr Botwe said the one district one factory policy did not mean that government alone would put up the factories but it was an avenue for the private sector to also take its rightful place in partnering government to create jobs as the engine of growth.

He said there is the need for the media to focus on the business potentials in the region especially in the area of tourism to attract investors adding that 'am not by this saying that you should not report on the negatives, but we must all be interested in that which would position the region for investment and development'.

He commended the regional branch for barring all odds and organizing the maiden awards to recognize the efforts of media personnel who have contributed to the socio-political growth of the region.

Mr Botwe, often described as a friend of the media, assured the GJA of getting the MP caucus in the Eastern Region involved in the activities and programmes of the media in repositioning the region for investment and job creation.

Nana Barfuor Tutu Nyantakyi Boateng, the Krontihene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, said it is the duty of the media to support a government in power and help bring relief and improvement in the lives of the people.

He said 'therefore the issue of being tagged to a particular political party was neither here nor there' and urged journalists to support every government achieve its set goals and targets for the development of the country.

Mr Rowland Affail Monney, National President of the GJA, commended the Eastern Region and announced that the National Executive Council has made it a policy for all the 10 regions to organize awards ceremonies to recognize hardworking members of the media in the regions.

He said the Eastern Region has undoubtedly produced some of the finest journalists in the country and 'is one of the regions that has not been giving us troubles'.

Mr Maxwell Kudekor, the Regional Chairman of the GJA, said the awards ceremony held to encourage the media to do more in the area of job creation by highlighting on the potentials in the region to attract investors.

He expressed gratitude to various institutions and organizations whose support has ensured that 'the long awaited dream to come to reality'.