Small Scale Businesses To Receive Support From MTN

The MTN, a telecommunications company, has stated its intension to partner with beads makers, kente weavers and gari processors in Eastern and the Volta Regions to teach them how to use ICT to boost their business .

Mr David Woasey, the Eastern and Volta Regional Manager of MTN, said this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview after a clean-up exercise was organised Koforidua.

It was held to mark the celebration of the 'Y'ello Care', an annual celebration of MTN Company organized for the staff of the company to offer communal service to the community where they operate.

He called for a campaign to educate people on the need to keep the environment clean.

This, he said, would help to deal with the root cause of our insanitary environment, as cleanliness demands an attitudinal change.

The over one and half hour exercise saw workers of MTN clean the streets and removed filth in the gutters.

The exercise started from the B. Foster traffic light and proceeded through the Total Two Filling Station to the market square; through Jackson Park Street and ended at the MTN Eastern Regional Office at Koforidua.

Mr Woasey said this year's ''Y'ello care '' is dedicated to economic empowerment and clean-up exercises.