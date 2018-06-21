US $45 million To Improve Ghana's Sanitation

Accra, June 20, GNA- Government has secured an additional financing of $45 million from the World Bank under the Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation project to support the poor and vulnerable in household latrine ownership and usage.

The support, will help the country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 6.2 which seeks to ensure access to safety managed sanitation by all by 2030.

Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said this in a speech read on his behalf in Accra at the launch of 'Guidelines for targeting and providing Access to Basic Sanitation Services for the Poor and Vulnerable in Ghana.'

The Ministry with support from stakeholders in the sanitation sector developed the document to address the policy gap of ensuring the poor and vulnerable to get access to basic sanitation services.

The Minister said the guideline was informed by low sanitation access rates in the country considered as one of the biggest threats to socio-economic development.

He said the poor and vulnerable over the years had either consciously or unconsciously been economically and socially excluded from accessing basic sanitation services, adding that poor sanitation had a negative impact on the economy.

Mr Adda said globally, 40 per cent of the world's population did not have access to basic Sanitation and one in five persons practised open defecation and a significant number of the ten top Out Patient Department cases from the country's health facilities were sanitation related namely; malaria, typhoid, cholera among others.

He said a report from the World Health Organisation in 2017 revealed that only 14 per cent of Ghanaians had access to basic sanitation services while 19 per cent practied open defecation.

Mr Adda stated that the Ministry was rolling out one house, one toilet programme as a way of increasing household latrine ownership and usage and ultimately ending open defecation.

He added that the Sanitation Brigade programme, one of the Ministry's flagship programme, when implemented would further strengthen the enforcement arm of the district assemblies in ensuring that the citizenry adhered to the local by-laws.

Mr David Duncan, Chief of WASH UNICEF Ghana was of the view that access to basic sanitation services must be the rights of every human being but it was not so especially in developing countries.

He said the policy guidelines were necessary because sanitation programmes must focus on the poor since the vulnerable people were seven times likely to engage in open defecation than the rich people and charged the authorities to work towards the implementation of the document and strengthen social equity across government programmes.

Stakeholders in the sanitation sector such as Coalition in NGO in Water and Sanitation, WaterAid, among others have pledged their support to the document to ensure improved sanitation, especially the less privileged in society.

They said the guidelines would provide directions for stakeholders to properly target the poor and the vulnerable without undermining strong community cohesion and strength in building their own toilets to ensure equity, inclusion and sustainability.