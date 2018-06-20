Adam Bonaa Rated Africa's No. 1 Security Executive

Security Expert and CEO of Security Warehouse Limited has been rated on IFSEC Global Influencers 2018: Security Executive as Africa’s number One and number 6 in the world.

Adam Bonaa has been touted as one of most prolific security analysts on security-related issues in the country and has held various advisory positions to security protocol and officials.

IFSEC International is Europe's leading security event and the only global stage committed to co-creating the future of integrated security.

The Kazz Group CEO’s passion for safety and security for human lives and properties, places him at a more critical standpoint in administering systems for the protection of lives and property.

Mr Bonaa has over two decades of experience in counter-terror, defence and intelligence, designing and implementing security and safety solutions for private customers as well as government home and abroad.

He and his security company have won several awards including the Ghana Auto Awards 2016 (Best Car Tracking company of the year2016), Ghana Property Awards – 2016 (Best Security Systems of the Year2016), Most outstanding Security Company in Ghana 2017 and Best Business Quality Awards 2017.

IFSEC Global examines latest developments and best practice in disciplines like security management, counter-terror and fire risk assessments, and has rated Adam Bonaa as number one in Africa and six in the world. According to IFSEC Global, these names emerged after consultation with a panel of highly respected judges.

Some of the judges at IFSEC include Grant Lecky, co-founder of the Security Partners Forum. Among the top ten IFSEC Global influencers, 2018 under the Security Executives category were, Waal De Waal – COO, Bidvest Protea Coin (10), John Turey, Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management & Global Security, TE Connectivity (9), Roland Clouthier, SVP, CSO, ADP (8) and Allan Burnett QPM BSc (Hons) FSyI SecuriGroup (7).

Other were Adam Bonaa, CEO, Kazz Group (6), Bonnie Michelman, director of security and police services, Massachusetts General (5), Paul DeMatteis, Director, Global Corporate Security (4), Baroness Ruth Henig CBE SecuriGroup (3), Volker Wagner, VP Security, BASF SE (2) and Paul Moxness Carlson/Reizdor Hotel Group (1).

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com |AI