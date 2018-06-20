I have not been sacked - Adomako Baafi

The acting National Communications Director, Yaw Adomako Baafi has refuted media reports that he has been sacked from office.

He said it was just a plot to tarnish his political career.

Adomako Baafi’s statement is in reaction to a news item published by online news portal, mynewsgh.com Wednesday morning claiming he had relieved of his duties at the party's head office.

The report further stated a post by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko on Facebook suggested that Member of Parliament for Adenta, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah was going to take over from Yaw Adomako Baafi as the next National Communications Director.

“Congrats to Yaw Buabeng Asamoah for your appointment as the new Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party. Clearly, there was a huge leadership vacuum in the ruling party’s communication machinery and we are all happy to hear that Chairman Blay, General John Boadu and the team have acted accordingly”, Gabby’s post read.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Yaw Adomako Baafi has denied the publication insisting that no such statement has brought to his attention.

He added that he was appointed through a process as such expects the same process to be followed to dismiss him.

"I have not been sacked as a National Communications Director of the party and if the party want to sack me, it has to be written to the Steering Committee and also the National Executive Council before I can be sacked", he emphasized.

"This publication is a plot to tarnish my political fortunes, but this publication will not work, I'm still at post working hard for the party and the President Akufo-Addo led administration", he added.

He noted that the communication team was functioning well and defending the NPP government.

He used the opportunity to appeal to his supporters and members of the NPP across the country to remain calm and disregard the news report suggesting that he had been sacked.