Meqasa.Com To Unveil New Logo, Mobile App

meqasa.com, Ghana's number one online property website is evolving.

The Ghanaian technology company is unveiling a new brand logo this June and launching two mobile apps; one for seekers and the other for agents.

Why Rebrand?

meqasa is a fast-growing Ghanaian enterprise that will soon turn 5 years old. Over this period, the business has evolved from a simple website for finding property to a powerful tool that allows seekers to make informed decisions and acts as a conduit for agents and developers to conduct their business.

Meqasa is on track to become the leading authority in real estate. In 2017, meqasa.com acquired Jumia House Ghana, making it the biggest online marketplace for real estate in Ghana.

The rebrand, which consists of a new logo and colour scheme represents this evolution. The logo is cleaner and more precise, consisting of a simple flat house and a location icon. These two elements signify the ability of meqasa to locate property all over the country.

The new colours, white, pink and dark blue emphasize the progression of meqasa from its inception.

White symbolizes new beginnings.

meqasa has been nominated for several awards over the years including Startup of the Year, Technology Startup of the Year and Startup Entrepreneur of the Year (CEO, Kelvin Nyame) at the Ghana Startup Awards in 2017. As a successful Ghanaian run company, meqasa has completed its journey as a startup and is embarking on a new one as a thriving local business.

The pink colour in the logo is warm and inviting. A welcome sight for the over 150,000 people who visit meqasa.com monthly. Finally, the dark blue colour in the meqasa logo symbolizes trust, respect and a call to dare to be different.. These are values that the company exemplifies through its interactions with stakeholders.

As part of the rebranding activities, meqasa is launching two new mobile apps to serve its seekers and customers. The apps have some amazing features including a search button on the seeker app that allows people to browse through thousands of listed properties at the click of a button.

The app also allows seekers to save their search preferences, filter their searches and send their search preferences to others. Seekers also receive notification alerts on their phones concerning properties they may be interested in based on their search preferences. Another amazing feature about this application is that seekers can directly call, text, whatsapp or email property agents at the click of a button. The application is user-friendly which enables anyone to use it with ease.

The other mobile application, primarily for real estate agents promises up to three times quicker listing of properties to agents' portfolio, and will also serve as a virtual office once logged into. Every detail of an agents' portfolio is synced online, allowing them to preserve information even when their devices malfunction. The app also features push notifications from seekers on properties managed by agents, this is to respond to the needs of seekers promptly which saves time.

The meqasa agent app allows agents to make edits to their portfolio easily, especially when listing a new property on the market or marking it as unavailable. This is because with the mobile app, there is no third party interference. The mobile app still maintains the features of the desktop app but with additional exclusive features such as the direct communication between agents and seekers via WhatsApp.

The aim of the rebranding with the introduction of the mobile app feature is to make it easier for people to navigate their own property preferences while providing cost and time efficient means of acquiring property.

With the recent success of meqasa's second housing fair dubbed The meQasa Property Expo, an offline event that brought together hundreds of property seekers, real estate agents, and developers, meqasa.com has restructured the nature and scope of the business in order to meet the demands of property seekers, existing customers and real estate stakeholders.

