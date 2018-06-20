Bombshell: ‘Some NPP Officials Hired Me To Kill J.B Danquah’ – Suspect

The prime suspect standing trial for the alleged murder of the late NPP Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa North Constituency, Daniel Asiedu, has told the court that he was contracted by some persons in the New Patriotic Party, to kill the legislator.

Giving a voluntary confession in court on Wednesday, Daniel Asiedu threatened to name the persons who supposedly hired him.

The accused said after his arrest, those who contracted him, also approached him to rather accuse some NDC persons of being responsible for the crime.

According to him, he was asked to do this with the promise that he will be freed when the NPP returns to power, a promise that has not been fulfilled, hence his threat to expose them.

Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment for the murder of the late MP.

Background

The late J.B Danquah-Adu was stabbed to death on February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Daniel Asiedu, who was the prime suspect, was arrested two days after the incident.

One other person was also arrested later in connection with the killing.

The murder of the former MP shocked many, and led to discussions concerning the security of legislators.

Autopsy challenges

The brouhaha over the autopsy report was just another twist in the legal process meant to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.

Asiedu and Bosso were on trial at the High Court after more than a year of committal proceedings at the district court.

But on May 29, 2017, they were discharged by the High Court after the Attorney-General filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue with prosecution.

They were subsequently re-arrested and re-arraigned.

