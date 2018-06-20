‘Avoid Physical Confrontations With The Police’

Brigadier General Walter K. Amanie and other dignitaries, including commandant of the college in a group photograph with the graduating students

A Retired Assistant Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Brigadier General Walter K. Amanie, has called on soldiers to avoid any physical confrontations with personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, there is the need to build a cordial working relationship with the police since they are also partners working together to provide security for the country.

Referring to the recent incidence in Tamale in the Northern Region, where some groups of soldiers allegedly attacked police personnel in uniform for arresting one of their compatriots in an assault case, Brigadier Gen. Amanie said such incidents tend to tarnish the hard-won reputation of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He made this known at the graduation ceremony of 52 students including soldiers from other security services of sister countries such as Botswana and Nigeria at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Accra.

The students were taken through 18 weeks intensive courses in various fields including Environmental Studies.

At a graduation ceremony organised at the college, Brigadier General Walter K. Amanie (retired) stated that the issues of health delivery, indiscipline among civil servants, job creation and environmental protection should be taken up by the concerned authorities to help improve the living condition of Ghanaians.

To him, there was no doubt that the knowledge gained from the courses would go a long way to help them confront and manage challenges associated with their career and civil lives.

He congratulated the Republic of Botswana and Nigeria on participating in the GAFCSC programme to help achieve integration in the region.

“Moving forward, Ghana will continue to open its doors to sister countries to promote continental co-operation in all spheres,” he assured them.

The former assistant commandant of the college averred that the Ghana Police Service and other sister security services participated in a two-week internal security and counter insurgency package of the course which culminated in 'Exercise OMBUDSMAN'.

He added, “I believe that the exercise has equipped you with the needed skills to plan and execute internal security and counter insurgency operations in support of the civil authority.”

Awards were given to deserving students who excelled in their various fields.

The third best student award went to Major Edward Kwame Anani Lumor of 4th Infantry Battalion.

The second best student award was taken by Flight Lieutenant Michael A. Boateng , while the overall best student award went to Flt. Lt. S. A. Josephson.

([email protected])

By Maame Anima Akowuah