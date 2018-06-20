‘Items From K’Bu CEO Office Are His Property’

Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah

It has emerged that the items that were taken out of the office of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah, were actually his personal belongings.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mustapha Salifu, who confirmed this to MyNewsGH.com, disclosed that on assumption of office as CEO, Dr Anyah, in order to create a unique brand for his office, requested the hospital management to send the items in the CEO's office and the board room to the store to enable him bring his personal items for his brand management.

He disclosed, “When his appointment was revoked, he removed those items in order to create the room for what was originally there to be brought back. The items that were removed initially are still available”.

Mr. Mustapha Salifu also denied claims that items that were personally donated by the former CEO had all been taken back indicating that there was no truth in the claims.

An adomonline.com report on Monday, June 18, 2018, indicated that the former CEO had ransacked his office by taking away office furniture, fridge, TV, and flowers for the conference room.

However, Mustapha Salifu indicated that among the items Dr. Felix Anyah donated to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital were food van, motorbikes, air conditioners, flat screen television sets, 7.5 HP water pumps, mattresses and stocks of anaesthetic drugs, which remain the property of the premier hospital. And it must be made clear that his personal items, including two brand new Hyndai vehicles, had not been donated to the hospital as it was claimed by Adom FM on 18th June 2018.

The Public Relations Officer explained that the two brand new Hyundai cars that Dr. Anyah purchased and registered – KBTH-1-18 and KBTH-2-18 – were to be donated to the hospital through the board if it bought into his vision to make KBTH a Medical Tourism Hub, but until his departure, there was no board.

Dr. Anyah, who is the owner of Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm was appointed from June 1, 2017 to June 10, 2018.

It has further been established and corroborated by the head of PR of the hospital that Dr. Felix Anyah never took any salary and allowance. Rather, his donations to the hospital continue to enhance service delivery.