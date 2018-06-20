I'm not a goat 'thief' - NPP Youth Organiser

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Organiser of the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region, Solomon Ansah has opined that he has never caught stealing goats.

The NPP Youth Organiser attention was drawn to a news publication which was later circulated on social media indicated that he has been caught stealing goat.

He, therefore urged the general public to disregard the publication attributed to him and described it as false and malicious one.

He stated that his main agenda is to work tirelessly together with other Executives to win back the parliamentary seat for the NPP and increase the presidential votes for President Akufo-Addo.

The Asuogyaman Constituency is currently occupying by NDC MP, Mr. Thomas Ampem Nyarko.

Below is the full statement

REJOINDER: The NPP Youth Organizer for Asuogyaman caught red handed with stolen goats last Sunday

The attention of the Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party Asuogyaman, Solomon Ansah has been drawn to a false publication circulating on social media by a facebook name, Mahamaba Roland purporting to be the Youth Organizer of Asuogyaman Constituency involving in goat stealing.

The Youth Organizer wishes to put the following facts on record for the general public and supporters of NPP especially Asuogyaman constituency:

1.The picture circulating on social media is not me

2. I have never involved myself in any criminal activities before.

3. I don't know where this stealing even took place.

The Youth Organizer of Asuogyaman, therefore states emphatically that the said news is false and should be disregarded.

I'm working tirelessly putting things together just to make sure come 2020 NPP will win back the parliamentary seat and also win massively for His Excellency the president Nana Akufo Addo to continue the good work for the people of Ghana that's my focus and no amount of distraction from our opponents will stop me from achieving my goal.

I will lay bare my programmes for the Youth very soon. I'm still focused, determined and will like to encourage my hard working youths to also stay focused.

Thank you

Signed!

Solomon Ansah

Youth Organizer Asuogyaman Constituency

Tel. 0243211775/0203305774

Source: Daniel Kaku