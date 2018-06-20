Sunyani: Mobile Money Operator Swindled

A SWINDLER exchanged cupboard cuttings neatly parked as real money with a mobile money operator and took away her cash of GH¢2,000 in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region yesterday.

The mobile money vendor, identified only as Mary, was left with shock after the swindler had managed to play on her intelligence and went away with a cash of GH¢2,000.

The incident which happened at the entrance of Ghana Cocoa Board building in the hub of the city drew a lot of passersby to the mobile money agent. Some sympathized with her while others downplayed her intelligence. It made a lot people including Mary herself think the swindler cast a spell on her but others thought otherwise. She would not narrate what actually happened to DAILY GUIDE but the paper managed to know what happened from a shoe seller who sells close to the mobile joint.

Narrating the incident, the shoe seller said a young boy of about 16-18 years came to the vendor and enquired whether she had money to pay for a withdrawal his sister was about to make. And she replied in the affirmative. The boy then asked her to get GH¢2,000 ready in an envelope, which she did. He then informed Mary to put the money on the counter and went behind a building to bring the sister's phone on which the transaction would be done.

In a few minutes, the boy brought the mobile phone and handed it over to the vendor to start the process. He leaned against the container whilst the vendor continued with the process but after trying unsuccessfully, she handed over the phone back to him that the numbers were not correct. He then excused the vendor to go back to the sister for a correct code number.

No sooner had the boy left than she took back the envelope containing the cash; she realized he had exchanged her envelop with a different envelope that contained cupboard cuttings. Her shout of “Help! Help!! Somebody has swindled me” drew people around. By that time the boy was nowhere to be found.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani