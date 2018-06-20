Minister Assesses MMDCE’s Performance

Member of Parliament for Offinso North, Hon. Collins Ntim, in his capacity as the Deputy Local Government Minister in charge of Rural Economic Development and Agriculture, has assessed the performance of all municipal and district assemblies in the Upper West Region.

The assessment forms part of the ministry's familiarization and working visits to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to assess the extent of progress in the implementation of government policies and programmes.

Addressing the Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Hon. Collins Ntim said the essence of the monitoring is to assess the performance of MMDCEs in reference to high revenue performance, government job creation programmes, planting for food and jobs, planting for export and rural development, sanitation and security related issues such as Galamsey. Besides, it assessed the implementation status of projects under the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), District Development Fund (DDF), Universal Development Goals (UDG), and other programmes and projects.

He praised the various districts in the Upper West Region for excelling in the areas of assessment and urged them to do more.

Wa West District has been adjudged the performing district in the Upper West Region in both the planting for food and jobs and the planting for export and rural development.

The district has raised and nursed about 80,000 seedlings of cashew in three communities, followed by the Wa East District with 49,207 cashew seedlings to be given out to farmers for free under government's flagship programmes that are being rolled out.

Wa East topped with zero maternal, infant and neonatal mortality within a period of three years.

Hon. Collins Ntim said MMDCEs would no longer be assessed based on infrastructural development but on economic empowerment and development.

The MMDCEs thanked the ministry for the timely release of funds, pledging their overall commitment to the government and promising to work harder to change the status quo in their various districts, metropolis and municipalities.

FROM Eric Kombat and Benjamin Nyarko, Wa