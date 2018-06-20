Let’s Prioritize Maternal Healthcare

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called for the government to pay more attention to the pre-conception and inter-conception stages of maternal care.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo made this known when she handed over a renovated and refurbished maternity ward facility at the Bawjiase Health Center to the Ghana Health Service.

The First Lady said attention on maternal health issues could help in early identification of health conditions in babies and even fetuses that can prevent death or disability and help babies reach their full abilities and potential.

“Pregnancies can serve as an indicator in identifying health risks in women such as hypertension, diabetes, depression, genetic conditions amongst other things and this can help in the prevention of future health risks for both mothers and their children,” she said.

Referring to Sustainable Development Goal 3, which sets the target for reducing maternal mortality rate to less than 70 per 100,000 live births, she said: “though there were significant declines to this effect, statistics show that approximately 830 women die a day during childbirth.”

This is one of the reasons why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government's initiative of spearheading Ghana Beyond Aid to find the right resources to solve our problems is especially commendable and added that “If we all contribute to this initiative in our small ways, it will positively impact every part of our lives.”

Aside from the renovation works on the facility, the first lady also donated one incubator, five hospital beds, one delivering foundation, one patient medical table, ten gowns and one Medical cabinet.

The rest include ten Complete Delivery System, ten Advanced Wound Dressing Materials, five Pressure Bed Sheets and ten Bedpans.

Touching on the need for the exhibition of professional conduct by health professionals, she said: “the tales of pregnant women and their babies who have died during childbirth due to the apparent negligence of present health professionals present is sadly rampant.”

She commended the Member of Parliament for the area, Nenyi George Andah for ensuring that the needs of patients are of prime importance by assisting in renovating and refurbishing the ward.

The equipment she said, “will immensely improve the standards of healthcare delivery in the centre and will further contribute to elevating the status of this health centre to a Polyclinic as promised by the government.”

Concluding, she commended the government for making provisions to post a permanent resident doctor to the facility and appealed to the management and staff to make good use of the equipment supplied.

–

By: citinewsroom.com/Ghana

The post Let’s prioritize maternal healthcare – First Lady appeared first on Citi Newsroom .