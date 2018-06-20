The Cedi Is Slapping Bawumia Left Right Center – Minority MP

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra Region has highlighted the failure of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in regards to his chants and fights to bring the running of the dollar to a standstill.

Honorable Sam George made these accusations whiles he was been asked about the resignation of Member of Parliament for Ho west and whether it is true that the said MP is resigning because of some frustrations for party executives. The MP stated that reports of the Ho West MP is not based on fact but saying Bawumia has lost the battle against the Dollar is a fact.

“When I tell you that Bawumia has lost control of the cedi and that the cedi is slapping him left right center and poopoo’ing all his economic theories that is fact”, he disclosed.

He argued that anyone can check the exchange rate and they will find out that he is telling the truth. Currently one dollar is going for 4.71 Ghana Cedis, an exchange rate far up than when the NDC were in power.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia last year whiles giving an account of the first 100 days in office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government indicated that they had been able to “arrest” the fall of the cedi.

In a humorous manner in the course of his presentation at a town hall meeting organized by Joy FM to assess the 100 days of President Akuffo-Addo in office, the Vice President said the free fall of the cedi has been arrested, and the keys given to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for safekeeping.

Honorable Sam George however believes the Veep lost that battle long ago and evidently if you go to Abose Okai currently, workers there are suffering even though the current administration promised if they are voted into power they will help them.

According to Sam George anybody in Ghana at the moment who is not enjoying any goodies from the Government is going through some frustrations one way or the other. He opines that this super incompetent Government (NPP) has left Ghanaians frustrated and every Ghanaian is becoming increasingly frustrated because their salaries are not matching up with their expenditure.