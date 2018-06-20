Angry NDC Youth Pushes For Chairman To Resign

New Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth fuming over the suspension of Constituency elections in Amenfi East and threatens to push for the dismissal of the regional chairman, Michael Aidoo if the elections are not held as soon as possible.

The threats by the angry Youth comes after the decision by the NDC executives to suspend some constituencies including Amenfi East from conducting their elections this weekend.

Ahead of the Constituency elections, there has been some confusions and tensions building up and the youth believes their regional chairman is the cause of that as well as the election being suspended.

Mark Boadi Andy, the youth organizer for Afransie Methodist Primary Electoral area explaining why they are threatening to force the chairman to resign to the press stated that they have been doing some background checks and they have found out that all the mayhems going on in the constituency which has caused confusion and misunderstandings is the doing of the chairman.

“Per our investigations that we have conducted, we have seen that our regional chairman is the cause of all these Mayhems and this hullabaloos that has just engulfed our party”, he said.

He further explains that the youth in Amenfi East do cannot comprehend why their regional chairman will fix a date for their constituency elections and then later postpone it.

“We were asking him why he fixed a date for an election and as we have finished with our preparations then you come and tell us that it has been postponed”.

They are therefore looking forward to receiving a concrete apology or some form of fairness from above to the party executives from the constituency level.

“So we are putting it clear to you with evidence that if the Regional Chairman does not fix an immediate date for this election to come on we are going walk on the street. We are going to call for his resignation and we are ready for whatever consequences that will follow”.

