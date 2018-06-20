Lying Under Oath Is A Disease Every Politician Has

The former director of FBI, James Comey, and President Donald Trump. Which of them is a professional liar?

As a writer, I don't have anything to do with guns, only pens and computers to write and publish the news, yet my articles haven't only caused fear within the corrupt political arena but also like a sharp arrow piercing through the flesh of evildoers.

Children do lie without any knowledge that it's a wrong thing to do, yet politicians are not children but almost all of them have a lying syndrome.

On many occasions, we do call politicians, Obama, Trump, Bush, Blair, and other leaders, such as former FBI director, Comey, liars and hypocrites, the fact that they put hands on the Holy Bible to swear under oath yet do contrary to what the scriptures say.

It is interesting to acknowledge the fact that on Sunday, March 18, 2018, we came across a news publication about the former director of FBI, captioned: ‘Trump calls out Comey for lying under oath.’

According to the newspaper 'Blabber Buzz,' President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that former FBI Director James Comey “clearly” lied under oath in his testimony before Congress in 2017.

“Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G,” he tweeted Sunday morning, “When asked ‘have you ever been an anonymous source … or known someone else to be an anonymous source…?’ He said strongly ‘never, no.’ He lied.”

Editorial

Frankly speaking, the present situation and position of America's politics is an eye-sore. Hypocrisy, lies, crimes, and sexual scandals have dented and placed American politics into a 'shithole.' (Trump's words). There is nothing special about America's democracy.

The task of the FBI reads, an intelligence-driven and threat-focused national security organization with both intelligence and law enforcement responsibilities.

Thus, how possible that James Comey, an educated FBI director doesn't know that Aids and Ebola were bio-weapons created by the US government to depopulate Africa?

He is a liar as we have said previously in our articles, surprisingly, Trump who is also a liar has confirmed it.