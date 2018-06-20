The American government, CDC and WHO exposed

James Comey: Former FBI Director Who Doesn’t Know That Aids And Ebola Were Biological Weapons?

It's really hard to accept and even to respect European and American leaders, knowing perfectly well that they are a brood of vipers, hypocrites, liars, and white-collar criminals, who have evaded justice after deliberately causing havoc and destruction to mankind with Aids and Ebola diseases.

The important question independent writers, scientists, and medical officials would like to ask the American government is "Now that almost everyone knows that Aids, Ebola, and Zika Virus were bio-weapons, even though the American government has refused to speak the truth, what's the next bio-weapon to continue their global depopulation ambitions?"

Like Kim Jong-Un of North Korea, many are confident to accuse the American government of responsibility for Aids, Ebola and Zika virus which have caused destruction and deformity in Third World Countries. What is never possible in Europe and America is possible in poor countries because they shift the blame for poverty.

They think that they are above the law and at the snap of their fingers can do anything they like without prosecution. They have lied so much that there is no more space to accommodate their lies. Many times, I wonder if officials working at the Centers for Diseases Control and the World Health Organization have children.

Parents pass on their genes to children and these parents without heart, sympathy, and conscience have deceived the world by covering medical genocides for decades. So will their children inherit? The worst scenario is the media, we called them 'Satan Company' which has given them every protection to enjoy impunity in a world the American government pretends they care about humanity.

How can the American government say that they care about people and the global warming yet has murdered thousands of people with the hand-made diseases? They sit around the table in big ties and three-piece suits but they are nothing more than murderers, hypocrites, and liars.

The American government continues to talk about global warming but no one is interested in talking about Aids which is killing thousands of people daily around the globe because they did it. James Comey was the former director of the FBI, what did he do about it?

The American government, CDC and WHO exposed

As a matter of fact, the American government, the World Health Organization and the Center for Diseases Control are shaken and sorely afraid after numerous accusations and scientific research proved that they were responsible for Aids, Ebola, and Zika virus destruction and deformity of mankind.

The websites of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Diseases Control have provided false information about the diseases Aids and Ebola, yet they are happy with it because the purpose is to lie and mislead the public. But how long will that false information be on their websites?

After the accusations of the spread of Zika virus in the Latin-America, the American government backed down and temporarily suspended its bio-weapons project. The reason last week Brazil declared the end of Zika virus. but that doesn't mean that they don't dream of manufacturing a new virus to continue its global depopulation program.

However, whether they have that ambition or not, they should be careful. The world, especially Africa, is quiet but angry over those medical crimes because evidently, about 65% of the world's population, including hard-hit Africa is aware that Aids and Ebola are bio-weapons engineered by the American government.

Like the American government, the World Health Organization, the Center for Diseases Control, and the media, including CNN and the BBC, fail to tell the world about the true origins of Aids, Ebola, and Zika, even though they claim that they have health correspondents or officials working under their establishments.

How the Media supports the American government, WHO, and CDC to please the world to avoid justice

On May 11, 2017, the media reports that HIV, once one of the most feared afflictions in the world, has become significantly less dangerous, thanks to medical breakthroughs: People who start treatment today are likely to live a full, long life, a new study confirms.

The publication by a group of scientists from the University of Bristol who reviewed 18 studies involving 88,500 patients in Europe and North America, highlights that today's treatment for HIV is significantly more effective than the remedies of the past.

A healthy American is expected to live 78.8 years, reads the study, published in the Lancet. A twenty-year-old with HIV who begins treatment today is likely to live nearly that full term — 78 years, the study claims.

Then on May 12, 2017, the BBC reports: Brazil has declared an end to a national emergency over the Zika virus after a sharp decrease in cases. The number of cases dropped 95% between January and April, compared to the same period a year ago, officials said.

The American government thinks that such news will help them to escape punishment and justice because many people don't have the idea of their bio-weapon projects. Above all, this publication is meaningless because HIV/Aids already have a cure but their false propaganda has convinced everyone that there isn't any cure for HIV and Aids patients.

If anyone reads the German doctor, Wolff Geisler's book, 'Aids: Origin, Spread, and Healing,' you'll be shocked to read about what to do if diagnosed with HIV/Aids and how it can be healed. WHO IS DOCTOR WOLFF GEISLER? Yes, we are repeating that both HIV and Aids patients can be cured. They don't need any medicine to increase their lifespan.

Former FBI director James Comey

The whole world is busily engaged with the news of the dismissal of the FBI director, James Comey. If Comey is sincere and honest, Trump wouldn't have sacked him, even though Trump himself is a professional liar. How can a man behind such an investigation team not able to investigate that his country is responsible for the diseases of Aids and Ebola in Africa?

As a director in charge of an investigation bureau, Comey can't deny that he is not aware that the American government is responsible for Aids and Ebola in Africa. If he doesn't know then what kind of a leader he is under an investigation bureau such as the FBI? That means he is not a good investigator so he deserves to step down.

There is more behind the sacking of Comey which will not only collapse America if the secret comes out but will also ruin the reputation of both Trump and Comey. But Americans must rest assured that the secret will soon come out because Comey will not allow his pride and confidence be shattered in such a manner.

I don't think Americans have ever witnessed the sort of politics they are experiencing now under Trump. America is a country full of great people, including celebrities but everyone thinks of money, fame and protects his or her career while America rots.

An actor or actress knows that Aids and Ebola are bio-weapons but no one is ready to say something about this because they love their job and money than the thousands of people dying of Aids globally, including America.

If in God America trusts, then they should pray very had because the trouble brewing now in the country is just the tip of the iceberg. Since politics in America involve lies, hypocrisy, and crime, the toll it's going to take on the country will be heavier than the metal.

America doesn't need a superhero, or a clairvoyant to make the country great again. The only thing that can help America is the leaders to get rid of the lies, racism, discrimination, hypocrisy and those secret crimes because they divide and destroy a country.