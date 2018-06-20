Minority Confirms No MP Has Resigned

The Minority in Parliament has confirmed that none of their Members of Parliament has resigned as it was reported on some media platforms yesterday after Parliamentary proceedings.

News of Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West and Chairman of the Parliamentary Christian and Fellowship, Honorable Kwasi Bedzrah having decided to resign was everywhere as he declared his intention to vacate the seat of the opposition due to frustration from some party executives on the local and national front.

It was also reported that the MP had already submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker of Parliament but MP for Ningo Prampram, Honorable Sam George reacting to those claims rubbished the reports and confirmed that according to him and the leaders of the NDC party, Honorable Kwasi Bedzrah is still MP for Ho West.

When asked if he has knowledge that one of his colleague Minority MP’s has resigned, he responded “I don’t know which colleague you are referring to. I have mentioned and I will repeat again, we have one hundred and six Members of the Minority. All hundred and six members of the Minority are still at post, as far as am aware, as far as the minority leadership is aware, all 106 Members of Parliament are at post”.

“As far as am aware, Honorable Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah still remains chairman of our Volta Regional Caucus, still remains the chairman for the African Parliamentarians Network against corruption (APNAC), still remains a key leading member of the Minority”.

He Emphasized that the Honorable Member of Parliament was in Parliament today and he will continue to perform his duties as MP for the people of Ho West because Has been given a four years mandate by the people of Ho to serve them and he is still at post to perform his duties as their MP.

Some reports from close sources indicate that the Honorable MP is not happy with the reasons the NDC party stood on to exclude his constituency from the Constituency elections which was scheduled for this weekend and that is why he opted to resign from his post.

He disagrees with reasons given by the Party and says the decision is a huge level of disrespect to him.

Relating to the matter, a statement from the main opposition signed by General Secretary Asiedu Nketia has revealed that the NDC’s constituency elections have been postponed from this weekend the 23rd of June to the 30th of June 2018.

Honorable Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah