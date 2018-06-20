Guinness Customers Get Free Plots Of Land

Guinness has rewarded 13 lucky consumers with free plots of land in the ongoing national consumer promotion dubbed “Win a Piece of Ghana”.

Guinness, this week presented three new winners with their rewards.

They were Roland Offeh from Kasoa, David Mba Ayaab from Zebilla in the Upper East Region, and Robert Wilberforce Cofie from Sekondi in the Western Region.

The three were each given a plot of land.

At a short ceremony in Accra, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Communications and Employee Engagement Manager at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), said the reward forms part of Guinness’ promotion to give loyal consumers a taste of independence by owning a plot of land, their very own piece of Ghana.

“I am very excited that Ghanaians have a strong belief in Guinness, the campaign and the feeling of independence. All the winners so far cut across the various regions of Ghana showing the breadth of Guinness drinkers,” she added.

She explained that the promotion was one of the brand’s way of celebrating independence with Ghanaians and to also show appreciation to its consumers for their years of loyalty.

One of the winners, Robert Wilberforce Cofie, a pensioner from Sekondi, commended Guinness for bringing up campaigns that empower peoples’ independence. “I can’t believe that I now own a plot of land. I am so grateful to Guinness for this life-changing prize.”

The Win a Piece of Ghana promo which was launched on 1st March 2018, seeks to reward 16 loyal and lucky Guinness drinkers over a period of 16 weeks with plots of land in Appolonia City.

So far, 13 plots of land have been won by consumers with three more to go in addition to thousands of cedi in free airtime and data.

Guinness drinkers should look out for limited edition GHANAIAN bottle in bars and in stores and SMS the code under the crown to 2125 to stand a chance to win a plot of land.

Guinness is a bold, distinctive beer that has been proudly brewed here in Ghana for over 57 years. It is an iconic beer that isn’t afraid to express itself, a beer that has the darkest liquid, but the brightest flavours.

The promotion is only open to people over 18 years of age.