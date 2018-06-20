Board Of Directors Of Crown Agents Expected In Ghana Soon

The Board of directors of Crown Agents Limited, an international development non-profit organisation with headquarters in London, United Kingdom, is paying a working visit to Ghana from June 25-28, to meet with partners, clients, the donor community and senior government officials.

The team, which will be led by Chief Executive Fergus Drake, will undertake a number of activities including paying a courtesy call on the President, traveling to Tamale to observe its Complementary Basic Education (CBE) project and hosting a launch event to invite partners to the new Crown Agents Ghana office.

The highlight of the Board’s visit will be the trip to the CBE project sites in Tolon and Kumbungu, where Crown Agents is working with the Ghanaian government and local partners to get out-of-school children back into education.

To date the DFID and USAID-funded programme has given access to quality basic education to almost 250,000 children, half of those girls.

CBE classes are delivered over the course of nine-months within rural and disadvantaged communities. Students are taught by volunteer facilitators in their mother tongue. Class times are flexible, structured around the students’ other obligations. Ninety percent of all graduates re-enter formal education, allowing them to access the free government secondary school provision.

Commenting on the visit, Fergus Drake said:

We’ve been working with partners in Ghana for fifty years and it’s a pleasure to visit and meet with partners now at a time of such opportunity for the country. Ghana has the tools it needs to be prosperous, self-sufficient and economically vibrant, and Crown Agents as a non-for-profit organisation is poised to support that through our expertise. We’re looking forward to having conversations with public and private sector leaders in Ghana to better understand their goals and how we can support them in achieving them.

Country Director of Crown Agents, Jourade K. Quartey also added:

Crown Agents is proud of our track record in Ghana – from training public sector leaders to saving the government money through value for money expertise, and especially the complementary basic education programme which has removed barriers to education for young people, who can now be part of building Ghana’s prosperous future. Now Crown Agents is looking to the future of Ghana, and how our institutional and health systems strengthening expertise and our complementary basic education programme can accelerate the self-sufficiency and prosperity of this vibrant nation.

Crown Agents works with leaders to accelerate self-sufficiency and prosperity. They offer supply chain, fund management, programme design and evaluation, training, institutional efficiency and revenue generation expertise.

They do this across health, humanitarian, stabilisation, governance and public administration, prosperity and renewable energy. We are a registered social enterprise, 100% owned by the Crown Agents Foundation.