Toddler Dies From Suspected Food Poisoning At Offinso North

A three-year-old girl has died of suspected food poisoning at Frafra Line, a suburb of Akumadan in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Abena Theresa, became unconscious and died shortly last Friday after consuming a Milo drink suspected to have been mixed with an Agrochemical “Furadan”.

The incident has left residents in the area in a state of shock.

According to Police, the Milo drink was given to the deceased by her biological mother, 45-year old Yaa Boatemaa.

The suspect’s sister, Felicia Ampomaa and her husband, Peter Mensah, rushed to the police station to inform police about the incident.

Police proceeded to the scene at about 10:45 pm on Friday and found the deceased strapped to the back of her mother and was unconscious.

The three-year-old died on arrival at the hospital. The suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Superintendent Mahmmud Yussif is Akumadan District Police Commander, says investigations have started into the matter, and that samples of the substance will be sent to the Ghana Standards Authority for testing.

