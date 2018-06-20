KFC Now Available In Takoradi

Popular fast-food restaurant chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), has expanded its food chain with a new Drive-Thru restaurant in Takoradi in the Western region to bring its services to the doorstep of consumers.

This brings to count, 15 the number of branches that the food chain has in the country, the remaining of them being in the Greater Accra and Ashanti region.

In partnership with Total Ghana, this drive-thru restaurant located at Airport Junction aims to be easily accessible and convenient to consumers in and around Takoradi from 10 AM till 10 PM daily.

At the ceremony to officially open the maiden Takoradi drive-thru restaurant, Ashok Mohinani the Executive Director of the Mohinani Group, the parent company of KFC franchise in Ghana, said the KFC brand seeks to enlarge its business in the coming years. This, he said, will provide more employment opportunities to the Ghanaian youth as well generate revenue for the country.

The Executive Director underscored that the company’s vision is to transform the food industry in the country by providing quality food in hygienic conditions.

According to him, the partnership with Total Ghana is a strategic one as it provides total food solutions to the people of Takoradi and its environs. “Our focus is to be the brand leaders in the fast food industry providing affordable but quality food and service to the general public.”

. The company will also place great emphasis on its expansion strategies to meet consumer demands while continuing to strengthen its core product and service offerings.

Legal and External Affairs Manager of Total Ghana, Mrs Mercy Samson noted that the partnership with KFC provides the company with the opportunity to upgrade its business model and advance in convenience and accessibility.

She expressed appreciation to KFC, saying “Indeed, this partnership will also contribute to the creation of jobs for the youth and people of Takoradi”.

They were joined by Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Sudeep Geethanandan, business head of Masco foods and Cassandra Appenteng, Brand manager for KFC in cutting the ribbon to officially open the restaurant.