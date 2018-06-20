Accra Set To Host Weizo fair

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) would host delegates for this year's Accra Weizo Fair to be held from June 22 to 23, 2018 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The Authority would host the delegates to a three-day familiarization tour of Ghana from June 19 to 21, 2018. Delegates for the Fair would be coming from eight nations in East, West and Southern Africa.

A press release issued by the Tourism Ministry on Tuesday in Accra, said the delegates would tour the Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta Regions of Ghana.

It said the tour programme drawn for them is in tandem with the Authority's domestic tourism campaign of 'EAT, FEEL. SEE and WEAR GHANA.'

Experiences during the tour would include quad biking, boat cruises, kayaking, bon fire, tropical rain forest trail and night life, among others.

'In the Greater Accra region, the delegates will tour the Shai Hills Resource Reserve on June 19, 2018 The Reserve has a varied package of wildlife archaeological sites, caves and granite hills and experience activities such as nature walk (hiking), gaming, bird watching and exploration of caves.'

'In the Volta Region, the delegation will visit the Amedzofe Eco-Tourism Community and Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary. They will have dinner at Chances Hotel and enjoy nightlife.'

The release said the delegates would arrive in the Eastern Region on June 20, 2018 to take a tour of the Akosombo Dam Site, after which they would have lunch at Royal Senchi Resort, and then enjoy a boat cruise on the Volta Lake. Dinner would be served at Afrikiko Resort.

It said they would return to Accra on June 21, 2018 to participate in the Women in Tourism Summit.

"As Accra is listed by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) as the Top Conference Destination in West Africa, it reinforces its position as the Meetings Incentives Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) capital of West Africa. Major tourism events have been hosted in Ghana in the last one year, which includes the World Tourism Forum Africa and the UNWTO training for West Africa.'

The Minister of Aviation, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah would open the Accra Weizo on the June, 22, 2018, with a paper titled 'Harnessing the Opportunities in Aviation value chain in West Africa at the La Palm Royale Beach Hotel, while the Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture (MOTAC) would also host the Tourism Day of Accra Weizo on June 23, 2018.

The Tourism Day would have on display an exhibition of Ghanaian products like food, clothes, art and crafts.