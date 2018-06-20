Gomoa Ajumako Omanhene Nullified Decision Against Abaasa Chief

Obrempong Yamful Krampah XI, President of Central Regional House of Chiefs, has rescinded the decision made against Nana Okwadum Attah, the Gomoa Abaasa Chief, on the compensation and abdication of the stool.

The decision taken by the Omanhene, also the Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, is to help bring peace to Gomoa Abaasa following various complains from family and elders of Aboradzi No I Royal Family.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and signed by Mr Keneth Opoku, the Registrar and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Gomoa Abaasa in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

'It has been declared that the decision taken on Friday 28th April, 2018 about the Abaasa chief is therefore withdrawn with immediate effect' it said.

'There has been several complains to Omanhene on the Gomoa Abaasa Chieftaincy issue and in order to bring peace to Abaasa, the Omanhene and his nananom thought it wise that Nana Okwadum Attah should be compensated and abdicate the Abaasa stool' the statement said.

It said petitions from various quarters claimed that this is a case pending in the Central Regional Houses of Chiefs and until that appeal case is settled, the verdict of Obrempong Yanful Krampah XI will not be accepted,

The statement said until the case pending at Regional House of Chiefs is finally determined, Obrempong Yamful Krampah wishes to inform all parties concerned in the Gomoa Abaasa chieftaincy dispute that the status quos in Abaasa should be maintained.