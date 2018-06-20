NDC MP Who Threatened To Resign From Parliament Makes U-TURN

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ho West in the Volta Region, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, will no longer resign from Parliament, following the resolution of what has been described as an internal party conflict.

Citi News sources indicated t hat the MP had written to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, informing him of his decision to exit.

The MP had also told some journalists in Parliament that he was going to step down.

They suggested that Mr Bedzrah was unhappy about some internal party problems.

However, both the NDC MP and the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, have confirmed that these issues have been resolved.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia on Eyewitness News explained that Mr. Bedzrah’s supposed resignation had to do with challenges with regards to the party’s upcoming constituency election.

“He the [MP] was overheard complaining bitterly about some mistakes that had been committed with respect to the communication the party headquarters issued yesterday [Monday], regarding the upcoming constituency election. We have since noticed the error and corrected it.”

Initially, M. Asiedu Nketia rubbished the resignation reports, describing it as “fake news”.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Bedzrah, Mahama’s relationship not strained

Mr. Nketia also dismissed suggestions that the MP’s initial decision might have been as a result of a strained relationship with former President John Dramani Mahama.

“Bedzrah was a very staunch supporter of Mahama so I will be surprised if anybody makes that claim.”

Mr. Bedzrah has been in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC since 2008, but there are suggestions he's likely to lose out on the seat to another NDC candidate at the next polls in 2020.

The MP, a surveyor by profession, has been serving as a Ranking Member for the Government Assurance Committee and is also a Chairman of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship.