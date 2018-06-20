NDC Fears Ghana Card Without Voter ID Will Affect Them Politically

The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) has criticized the Minority's decision to boycott the Ghana card registration.

The PPP believes the Minority NDC only wants to sabotage the registration process, considering that they have had sufficient time to correct whatever wrong there was with the process before now.

The opposition NDC has been on a campaign for the inclusion of the Voter ID Card as one of the required documents for the Ghana Card registration.

The NIA law in its current state only allows persons with voters' ID or birth certificates to register for the Ghana card.

The NDC has however argued that the process is problematic since such pre-requisites will only exclude the majority of Ghanaians from the process.

However the PPP’s Policy Director, in a rebuttal, described the Minority's concerns as baseless, saying “We think that this attitude or action by the Minority is just an afterthought that somehow they have realized it may affect them politically, but as to how it will affect them, they have to speak to it, but to insist that voters' ID card should be used as proof of citizenship on the part of NDC when they knew and voted for it to be done away with, is disingenuous to say the least.”

The Minority has said over 20 million Ghanaians will be disenfranchised because of the limitations on the proof of citizenship.

It wants the Voters' ID card also to be accepted as proof of citizenship.

As part of measures to have their concerns met, the Minority has already began processes in court to challenge the NIA's basis for only accepting passports and birth certificates to establish citizenship.