KTU Suspends Graduation Indefinitely

Management of the Koforidua Technical University has called off its upcoming congregation for the 2016/2017 graduating class scheduled for Saturday, June 23, 2018.

The decision comes on the back of concerns raised by some of the past students who claimed that their names were omitted from the final list of grandaunts.

Citi News understands that the decision was arrived at after management of the school held two separate emergency meetings with the local leadership of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) on Tuesday.

“Owing to some unavoidable circumstances beyond our control, the Governing Council has unfortunately postponed the 14th Congregation ceremony of Koforidua Technical University, originally planned for Saturday, 23rd June 2018, until further notice. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused,” a brief statement signed by Head of the PR/Protocol department of the university, Victoria A. Kuusungyele stated.

The university had scheduled to hold a congregation for its 2016/2017 graduates on Saturday, and had subsequently published names of some 836 past students it claimed had qualified for the ceremony.

But some of the past students claimed that their names were omitted from the list. They thus threatened to either demonstrate or drag the university to court.

They also petitioned the Vice Chancellor and management of the University to intervene.

A number of the past students stormed the university campus on Tuesday to demand that their names are included in the list.

According to the university, a new date for the congregation is yet to be decided on as management of the school is taking steps to address the concerns.