Physically-Challenged Persons To Stage Protest Against DCE

Ghana Society for Physical Disable Group in the Wassa Amenfi West district of the Western Region has threatened to demonstrate against the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Geoge Agyiri, the District Assembly and the Social Welfare Director in the district over delays in the release of their share of the District Assembly Common Fund

According to them, numbering about two hundred, government has released the money to various MMDCEs across the country but the DCE has failed to released the Money to them for the past one and half years, reasons, they are yet to know, and have scheduled Thursday, June 21, 2018, for the demonstration.

Speaking in an interview with Captain Koda, the host of OTEC FM’s late afternoon show “NYANSAPO”, on Monday, June 18, 2018, the Chairman of the group, Daniel Boi Manu, stated that the authorities are taking undue advantage of their physically disabled status to cheat them.

“The DCE, the assembly and the social welfare are not concern about our welfare, doing whatever they like to us but we are not going to sit down unconcern, we will fight for the money because the money belongs to us. We will mount a vigorous campaign against them on Thursday for them to realize that we are also human beings like them,” he angrily said.

Daniel Boi Manu added that they have heard the Social Welfare Directorate comments that the money released by the government to the district is GH¢140million, of which the authorities have decided to give GH¢50 to each person, a situation he described as “unacceptable”.

“We have met the DCE six times, apart from letters written to the authorities but all have proved futile. We need the money to pay our school fees, medical bills and also expand our business latest by Thursday,” he added.