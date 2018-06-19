Monday Rains Cause Major Inconvenience For School Pupils

The heavy downpour which hit Accra and its environs on Monday has disrupted academic works at the All Saint Lutheran School at Palas Town in Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra.

According to school authorities, they met their classrooms flooded so they were compelled to keep the children under a mango tree on the school campus. They did not open up on their loss so they prevented the reporter access to into the school.

According to some residents in the area, the school compound has become a flood-prone as a result of a wall constructed by another resident. They have therefore advised the school to construct a wall to prevent any eventuality.

Scores of residents who were also affected included a widow who had been scooping water from her room after the floods, when Joy News visited.

For Joseph Mahama, a sliding door manufacturer, his shop was under siege as a result of what he said was a lack of proper drainage system in the area.

He said the situation is affecting business in the community anything there is a slight rainfall and called on government to construct a proper drainage to prevent future floods.

Story by Ghana |myjoyonline.com| David Andoh [email protected]