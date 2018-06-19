Koforidua: Police Probe Alleged Extortion, Increased Robberies

Following reports by Citi News on the recent spate of armed robbery incidents in Koforidua and its environs, the Police have taken steps to deal with the issue.

Residents of Koforidua for the past few weeks have been hit with series of armed robbery attacks.

They have also questioned the slow response of the police to crime scenes with some accusing the police investigators of allegedly demanding money before commencing investigations into robbery cases reported by victims.

A high-powered delegation from the National Police Headquarters in Accra has however been deployed to investigate the issues, and find lasting solutions to restore faith in the service.

Citi News sources within the regional command confirmed that the officers from the headquarters on Monday held a closed-door meeting with some district commanders in the area.

Currently, the officers are in a meeting at the Regional Police Command Galloway, with another set of selected detectives and investigators from various districts within the Eastern Region.

File photo: Koforidua township

Citi News understands that key issues for discussion are the demand for mobile money from robbery victims and how to apprehend the gang terrorizing residents of Koforidua in the New Juaben Municipality.

Koforidua court jails 3 notorious robbers

A Koforidua Circuit Court last week sentenced into prison custody three (3) notorious armed robbers who have been terrorizing residents of New Juaben and other communities in the Eastern Region.

The three, Samuel Kwame Asare, alias Boys Abr3, aged 24, Kofi Yakubu, aka Cobra, 23, Samuel Baafi Appiah, aka Oscar, 26, who are all residents of Asuboi, Yaw Kyeremakrom and Amanase, all in the Suhum Municipality have masterminded series of robberies and car snatching in the Eastern Region.

