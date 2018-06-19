Residents Want Diverted Road Funds Probed

Residents of Techiman in the Brong Ahafo region are accusing officials of the Mahama administration of diverting funds for road project there and are demanding an immediate probe into the matter.

According to them, the action has left them with poor road network which is impacting negatively on them.

The Ninsoahene, Nana Appenteng Fosu Gyeabour II and Bamahene of the Techiman Traditional Council do not understand why the project was diverted without their knowledge.

‘We were not told and no one consulted us when a project that was planned to come to us was taken elsewhere,’ Nana Gyeabour II told Joy News’ Anass Sabit.

Their accusation follows a recent visit by the Public Interests and Accountability Committee (PIAC) revealed that six years ago, a road project which was awarded to the area with a substantial part of the contract coming from oil money was diverted to a different location.

The diversion of the ¢17 million seven-kilometre project which was to upgrade roads in the communities Hansua has incurred the wrath of the chief and people of the area.

Residents of Hansua, Brigade and Jamestown, all suburbs of Techiman have decried the deplorable state of their roads in the area.

They do not understand why not even a single access road has been constructed in their communities.

According to them, it is dangerous living in the area especially whenever it rains life there becomes unbearable.

‘Whenever it rains, those of us living here struggle to get a vehicle home because most of the drivers refuse to come to this area.

‘The gutters are filled to the brim with water and other materials and if you are not careful, you will be carried away by the rainwater,’ one resident said.

According to him, not only are children’s live endangered but adults are equally scared because the torrential rains there cannot be taken for granted.

They want government to conduct a thorough investigations into the alleged diversions of the roads because they believe were not constructed in any of the designated communities.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim