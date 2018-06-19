MP: Blame NDC For Ghana’s Woes, Not Nana Addo’s Gov’t

The Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency says persons criticizing the Nana Akufo-Addo administration are not being fair to the government.

This he said is because the current administration has spent only 18 months in government; a period he said is being used to address the country's fundamental problems.

“Anybody who expects the NPP government to deal with all the issues, the mess that the NDC created in 8 years is not being fair. It is easy to destroy, but when you come in, you need to solve the fundamentals. We are fixing the NDC's mess, and we are fulfilling our promises, and we have been in power for only 18 months,” he said on Citi TV's Daily Breakfast on Tuesday.

The NPP has been in government for the past 18 months after it took over from the NDC government in January 2018.

Some have criticized the government’s inability to transform the country as promised Ghanaians although President Akufo-Addo during the inauguration of his government said he was “in a hurry.”

Okyem Aboagye explained that the Akufo-Addo government is doing its best to fix the mess created by the NDC government.

Ghana’s current woes due to NDC’s legacy

Daniel Okyem Aboagye stated that the challenges currently facing the country are all due to the bad legacy the NPP government inherited from the NDC.

“Most of the evils we see today…in the economy, in the banking sector, the collapse of banks, the poor economy that we have, the unemployment issues are all NDC's eight-year legacy,” he said.

Mahama 'mocks' Bawumia over cedi depreciation

John Mahama took to social media last week to ridicule the New Patriotic Party government over the Ghana cedi which is said to be depreciating against major trading currencies.

Mr Mahama complained about the current cedi to dollar exchange rate, which he said currently stands at GHc4.7 to $1.

He issued the post with a short video of Dr Bawumia criticizing the NDC's management of the local currency while they [NDC] were in power.

NPP's economic fundamentals stronger than Mahama's 'mess.'

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia subsequently issued a scathing response saying Mahama's criticism only exposed his lack of understanding of key aspects of the economy.

“It has been brought to my attention that former President Mahama has recently been talking about exchange rate depreciation. The former President's comments once again, sadly demonstrate his lack of understanding on key aspects of our economy,” said the Vice President.

In Mr Bawumia's view, NPP has demonstrated to be “by far, better managers of the Cedi” than the NDC.

