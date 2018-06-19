NDC MP Threatens To Resign From Parliament

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ho West in the Volta Region, Hon. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has announced that he will be resigning from his parliamentary duties.

Citi News' Parliamentary Correspondent, Duke Mensah Opoku, says the MP has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, informing him of his decision to exit.

According to Duke Mensah Opoku, the leadership of the minority side in parliament are currently a meeting making frantic efforts to convince him to rescind his decision.

It is unclear what his reasons are, but there are suggestions he is unhappy with some internal party issues, hence his decision to leave the chamber.

Hon. Bedzrah has been in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC since 2008, but there are suggestions he’s likely to lose out on the seat to another NDC candidate at the next polls in 2020.

The MP is a surveyor by profession, and has been serving as a Ranking Member for the Government Assurance Committee, and also a Chairman of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship.