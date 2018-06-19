Regent Calls For Speedy Investigation Into Bimbilla Naa Murder

The regent of Bimbilla, Nyelinbolgu Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana, has called on the government to expedite investigations into the murder of his father, the late Bimbila Naa Dasana Andani.

He said this in a press release during the Eid celebrations.

“Our quest for true peace does not preclude the dispensation of Justice. In line with this, I wish to reiterate that the murderers of my father, the late Bimbila Naa Dasana Andani II have still not been brought to justice. I know that the wheels of justice grinds slowly, but I also know that the long arms of the law are wide enough to bring the perpetrators to book.”

“I, therefore urge the state to expeditiously pursue the matter to its logical conclusion. The good people of Nanung deserve closure, and bringing these criminals to justice will provide exactly that.”

He further called for peace among Nanumbas.

“The 23rd May landmark ruling by the Supreme Court which essentially affirmed the finding of the lower tribunals should open a new chapter in our history as a people. We must be proud of ourselves for staying peaceful before and after the verdict.”

“The way forward is for every one of us to work tirelessly in an attempt to redeem the time we have lost. Nanung clearly is far behind, and every well-meaning son or daughter of the land must help bridge this gap. I call on us to come out of this legal tussle better united, more forgiving of one another and above all stronger than ever.”

He further urged the security agencies not to relent in their efforts in ensuring peace in Nanung, as some could take advantage of that not to allow the law to work.

“I want to encourage our gallant men in uniform to ensure the full enforcement of the law and order in Nanung. If people are treated with kid gloves, our land could be taken advantage of by miscreants whose main aim is simply not to allow the law to work.”

The Supreme court on the 23rd of May declared the Andani family in the Bimbila chieftaincy dispute as the rightful heirs to the Bimbila throne.

By: Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira/citinewsroom.com/Ghana