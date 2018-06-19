Buildings In Waterways Will Be Removed – Adenta MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive of Adenta in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, has said the Assembly will take steps to ensure the demolishing of buildings in waterways which is a major cause of flooding in the area.

According to him, some of these houses have no permit, and that the owners will dealt with legally.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show after a downpour in Accra that caused devastation in many parts including his municipality, he said there is the need to instill some discipline for people to stop building in waterways.

“We will seek legal help and remove those buildings because all these buildings do not have any permit because nobody will allow them to build in such areas. So why are people building without permits, we need to bring a bit of discipline into our system if the whole society is supposed to benefit,” he said.

He also stated that there will be drenching of key waterlogged areas to give water passage to prevent flooding with the onset of the rains.

In April 2018, dredging of some drains in the Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA) to prevent flooding during the rainy season, was being hindered by the owners of a shrine who fear the work will destroy part of the dwelling place of the deity.

The Municipal Roads Engineer at AdMA, Mr Emmanuel K. Salifu, made this known when the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, toured parts of the municipality to assess the preparations the assembly had made towards the rainy season.

“In engineering, when you get to such places, you have to respect the traditions, rules and views of the people,” Mr Salifu further explained.

Monday night rain affects many in Accra

Dozens of residents at Odawna in Accra were displaced after the torrential downpour wrecked havoc at their places of abode.

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley constituency which includes the Odawna area , Dr. Zanetor Rawlings said some families who were trapped around Adabraka-Sahara had to be rescued.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday dawn, Dr. Rawlings said the flood water was still around waist level.

–