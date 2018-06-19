Use Of Mobile Phone At Work Breaches GHS Code

Doctor Dr Emanuel Kofi Amposah, the Medical Director of the Sunyani Regional Hospital (SRH), has cautioned that the use of mobile phones during working hours at health facilities is a breach of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Code of Conduct.

He therefore urged health workers, particularly staff of the SRH to be mindful of that to avoid breaching the code and its associated consequences.

Dr. Dr. Amposah gave the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, after a durbar organised by the Management to honour 34 retirees of the Hospital on Thursday in Sunyani.

He said Management of the Hospital had seized several mobile phones of staff who were 'facebooking' and 'whatsapping' whilst on duty because 'their attentions were needed to save lives'.

Dr. Dr. Amponsah lamented that such attitudes was unethical and an offence because patients' lives at such moments would be at stake and their actions warranted disciplinary action against them.

Disciplinary action against staff who misbehaved during working hours attracted a sanction of suspension, half-paid salary and in major cases dismissal, he added.

Dr. Dr Amponsah advised health personnel to emulate their predecessors who with dedication and commitment worked tirelessly to save lives to lift the image of the profession.

He entreated the retirees to use their times judiciously, ensure dietary control by eating good and healthy meals, so that they would continue to live longer.

Dr. James Boakye Fodjour, a Gynaecologist at the Hospital who chaired the function, commended the retirees for their dedication over the years at the Hospital, saying despite all the operational challenges they were able to save lives by putting smiles again on the faces of all who visited the Hospital without hopes.

Dr Fodjour encouraged the staff to also work hard so as to retire happily and healthy since 'service to mankind is service to God'.

GNA

By Regina Benneh, GNA