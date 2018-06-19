A Leader Recognizes The Place Of His Blessing

When a leader finds the place that God has designed for him, he will become fruitful. This is the reason why I transfer pastors from place to place. I am searching for their Rehoboth, where they will become fruitful and flourish in the ministry. This is the reason why I have stayed in certain places because I have sensed that God had determined to prosper me in those places.

Jacob recognized that the Lord was in the place where he had slept. So he said, “The Lord was in this place, and I knew it not.” You must be able to recognize where God is, as far as you are concerned. You must stay where God is.

People Whose Place of Blessing Was Another Country

Abraham prospered when he travelled away from his home country. And Abram went up out of Egypt, he, his wife, and all that he had into the south. He also took Lot with him. And Abram was very rich in cattle, in silver, and in gold.

Genesis 13:1-2

Jacob prospered when he travelled to live with his uncle Laban. I am not worthy of the least of all the mercies, and of all the truth, which thou hast shewed unto thy servant; for with my staff I passed over this Jordan; and now I am become two bands.

Genesis 32:9-10

Joseph became the Prime Minister when he travelled to Egypt, albeit under very difficult circumstances.

And Judah said unto his brethren, “What profit is it if we slay our brother, and conceal his blood? Come, and let us sell him to the Ishmeelites, and let not our hand be upon him; for he is our brother and our flesh”. And his brethren were content. Then there passed by Midianites merchantmen; and they drew and lifted up Joseph out of the pit, and sold Joseph to the Ishmeelites for twenty pieces of silver: and THEY BROUGHT JOSEPH INTO EGYPT.

Genesis 37:26-28

And PHARAOH SAID UNTO JOSEPH, See, I HAVE SET THEE OVER ALL THE LAND OF EGYPT. And Pharaoh took off his ring from his hand, and put it upon Joseph's hand, and arrayed him in vestures of fine linen, and put a gold chain about his neck; And he made him to ride in the second chariot which he had; and they cried before him, Bow the knee: and he made him ruler over all the land of Egypt.

Genesis 41:41-43

Lot became prosperous when he travelled with Abraham on his journey into the Promised Land.

And Abram was very rich in cattle, in silver, and in gold. And he went on his journeys from the south even to Bethel, unto the place where his tent had been at the beginning, between Bethel and Hai; Unto the place of the altar, which he had made there at the first: and there Abram called on the name of the Lord. AND LOT ALSO, WHICH WENT WITH ABRAM, HAD FLOCKS, AND HERDS, AND TENTS.

Genesis 13:2-5

Ruth travelled from Moab to Bethlehem and became the prosperous wife of Boaz and great grandmother of King David.

And Ruth said, “Entreat me not to leave thee, or to return from following after thee: for whither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge: thy people shall be my people, and thy God my God: Where thou diest, will I die, and there will I be buried: the Lord do so to me, and more also, if ought but death part thee and me”. When she saw that she was steadfastly minded to go with her, then she left speaking unto her.

SO THEY TWO WENT UNTIL THEY CAME TO BETHLEHEM…

Ruth 1:16-19

And Salmon begat Booz of Rachab; and BOOZ BEGAT OBED OF RUTH; and Obed begat Jesse;

And JESSE BEGAT DAVID THE KING; and David the king begat Solomon of her that had been the wife of Urias;

Matthew 1:5-6

Jesus became a miracle-working healing Jesus when He travelled away from Bethlehem to Galilee. Jesus was not able to do the same level of miracles in his home country.

And he could THERE do no mighty work, save that he laid his hands upon a few sick folk, and healed them.

Mark 6:5

…Ye will surely say unto me this proverb, Physician, heal thyself: whatsoever we have heard done in Capernaum, DO ALSO HERE IN THY COUNTRY. And he said, Verily I say unto you, No prophet is accepted in his own country.

Luke 4:23-24

Physical locations are significant in determining whether you will experience certain blessings or not. Good things that are determined for your life are connected to certain locations. Throughout the Bible, you will find God asking people to travel away from certain places or to stay in certain places. Apparently, blessings do not happen everywhere! When a tree is planted in the wrong place it does not flourish. The Bible teaches us that we are trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord. We have been planted in particular places for particular reasons.

By Dag Heward-Mills