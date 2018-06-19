Sankore Chainsaw Operators Pepper Spray Soldiers

Some residents of Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Brong Ahafo Region have sprayed pepper into the eyes of soldiers and forestry guards who embarked on an operation to arrest some illegal chainsaw operators in the forest.

The about 50 culprits, who were welding machetes, sticks and pepper sprays, attempted to take the AK 47 rifles from the security agents.

But the soldiers managed to repel the attack by the thugs.

The team, comprising four soldiers, five forestry guards and a range manager, Joseph Abila, was led by WO2 Yaw Agyepong.

They moved to the forest reserve to verify a report made to Goaso Police by one Joseph Akakpo of Goaso Forestry Division that some people had entered the reserve to cut Essah trees.

According to police, the team saw a tractor with the registration number GR 6755-F and timber truck also with the registration number 3568-P in the forest.

The team, however, did not see anybody in the trucks so decided to deflect the tyres and wait for the owners.

According to police spokesman, Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong, the team was surprised when thugs from nowhere attacked them with pepper sprays in an attempt to disarm them.

The suspects also slashed the legs and neck of two soldiers and wounded the driver who later were issued with police medical forms to seek treatment at the Gaoso Government Hospital.

Police said investigations have already commenced to arrest the perpetrators.

According to Chief Inspector Augustine, the police are collaborating with the military through intelligence gathering to arrest the culprits.

“Residents of Sankor have now resorted to barbaric attacks on security agents so we are going to deal with them severely,” he added.

[email protected]

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sankore