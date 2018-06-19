Storm Energy Drink Presents Award To Shatta Wale

The Management of Kasapreko Company Limited has presented the Marketing Campaign of the Year award to the Storm Energy Drink brand ambassador, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale at a ceremony in Accra.

The marketing campaign deployed for Storm Energy Drink was adjudged the best at the 2018 Ghana Manufacturing Awards. This was in recognition of the brand’s marketing efforts in the year under review. Since the launch of the product two years ago and the subsequent unveiling of Shatta Wale as its Brand Ambassador, Storm Energy Drink has remained a leading brand on the market by implementing a full 360° marketing campaign, which effectively utilizes traditional, outdoor and social media platforms.

Mrs. Eunice Adjei Bonsu, Director of Sales and Marketing for Awake Water and Carbonated Soft Drinks at Kasapreko Company Limited used the opportunity to express the company’s gratitude for the unflinching support of its brand ambassador. She said, “Storm Energy Drink is currently the number one energy drink in Ghana, this can largely be attributed to the support and promotion of the product by Shatta Wale”.

The Managing Director of Kasapreko Company Limited Mr. Richard Adjei, who presented the award to Shatta Wale, used the occasion to express gratitude to all those who contributed to the success story. He said, “The support has been amazing and the patronage awesome. We owe this to everyone who has worked on the brand from the management here at Kasapreko to the production team, distributors, agencies and the marketing team. Externally, we have enjoyed and continue to enjoy the support of our customers, brand ambassador and the Shatta Movement”. Mr. Adjei added that the partnership with Shatta Wale has been very fruitful.

On his part, Shatta Wale thanked the Management of Kasapreko Company Limited for the opportunity and urged all his fans to continue patronizing Storm Energy Drink so that they can work hard and play hard.

It will be recalled that in November last year, during the unveiling ceremony of Shatta Wale as brand ambassador, it was indicated that he was chosen because he is authentic, original and has stayed true to his roots. This was re-echoed by all speakers at the presentation ceremony.

The event was attended by staff of Kasapreko and members of the Shatta Movement.