UG Student's "UGMC Protest" Needful, But Approach Very Wrong

A final-year Doctor of Pharmacy student of the University of Ghana, Legon, Mr Reginald Sekyi-Brown's encounter with First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has again proven how porous the security details of Ghana's President, Vice-President and their respective wives has always been under the fourth Republic with many instances which found former President John Kufuor, former President John Mahama, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia respectively involved in as vivid examples.

Reginald Sekyi's agenda through a protest to get the impasse between the University of Ghana (UG) and the Government of Ghana (GOG) over the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) resolved, and through that get the facility opened for used is very good and can never be discredited. His protest just like that of the many who have also been very concerned with the close down of the facility inaugurated in November, 2016 can never be downplayed due to the huge economic benefits being deprived of the nation.

But yet still, despite the agenda being great should still never give any organisation or person the zeal to abuse his/her rights and that of others, and through that put the security of him/herself and that others especially that of the First Lady of the land in danger. The approach chosen by the Pharmacy Student to move from the audience to stand by the First Lady while holding a placard with the inscription: “#OPEN UGMC NOW” as reported by Ghana Graphic Online during a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a one-storey Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra, to drum his message to the public was wrong, uncivil, barbaric, irresponsible, absurd, populist and very parallel with the laws of the land, and therefore should be condemned by all.

Note, no matter how bad a democratically elected government is, its removal should never be through a coup d'etat, and the coup will be found wrong despite the intention being good due to the coup approach being wrong, and this is exactly the case with respect to Reginald Sekyi's method of pushing his agenda at the sod cutting ceremony, he clearly breached the laws of the land in his haste to quench a desired thirst of the country though. He clearly pushed the lives of everyone at the ceremony including himself and that of the First Lady in great danger; which was very needless and unhealthy. In fact it is something which could have been so much avoided with the employment of other more civilised and law abiding methods.

I will applaud the security for their good handle of the issue after the incident though, but will advise them to be quicker with their employment of prevention and never the cure on the next. I will also appeal for further investigation into the matter to ascertain what really motivated Mr Reginald Sekyi-Brown to pursue the agenda of his vigorous stalking of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo during the ceremony.

